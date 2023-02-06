GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, a 21-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle causing injury.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The shooting happened on Jan. 21 at Grand Village Mobile Home Park around 1:30 a.m.

About 30 minutes later, deputies learned that a 22-year-old Gaines Township man had arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned that after the man was shot, he drove off with some other people and was chased by the shooters. The suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle while heading north on US-131. The man’s vehicle became disabled and stopped at Hall Street and US-131. Once stopped, a passerby found the man and drove him to the hospital.

One other person has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said it is working to see if anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.