Searching for balsam woolly adelgid near Rockford: What MDARD found

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A search near Rockford for a tiny woolly invader has turned up promising results for Michigan’s Christmas tree growers.

In December, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development launched a one-mile survey around the site where eight trees were infested with balsam woolly adelgid. Rob Miller with the MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Management Division told News 8 Thursday that two suspect bark samples collected during the survey were sent to a Michigan State University lab. Those samples tested negative for BWA, according to Miller.

“I’m glad we didn’t find any additional signs of BWA,” he said.

Miller said no trees within the survey area showed the main symptoms of a BWA infestation, which include branch swelling called gouting, brick-red needles called flagging or a misshapen tree crown.

(Swollen tissue in tree twigs, called gouting, is a sign of a balsam woolly adelgid infestation. Photo courtesy of David McComb, USDA Forest Service, Bugwood.org.)

Miller said MDARD staff are planning to meet internally to determine the next steps in their search for BWA, which could include a 5-mile survey.

MDARD announced the presence of BWA near Rockford last summer. A homeowner noticed a patch of unhealthy trees in her backyard and contacted Woodland Tree Services arborist Kathryn Smith, who reported the suspected case of BWA to the Midwest Invasive Species Network in July. An expert confirmed it was BWA in August.

(A photo provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development shows an unhealthy Fraser fir infested with balsam woolly adelgid on a property near Rockford.)

(A photo provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development shows an unhealthy Fraser fir infested with balsam woolly adelgid on a property near Rockford.)

(A photo provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development shows a balsam woolly adelgid infestation on a portion of a Fraser fir on a Rockford area property.)

(A photo provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development shows a balsam woolly adelgid infestation on a portion of a Fraser fir on a Rockford area property.)

(In this photo provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, a state employee and member of the Michigan State University Extension inspect a Fraser fir infested with balsam woolly adelgid.)

In a November webinar, Miller said the trees probably already had BWA on them when they were planted in 2001. Damaged caused by BWA can take a while to see because the sap-sucking insect slowly drains the life out of its host over two to 20 years, depending on the degree of infestation.

Miller confirmed Woodland Tree Services’ arborists removed, chipped and disposed of the infected trees following proper protocol. MDARD and MISN representatives monitored the process, which included disinfecting equipment and digging a large hole on Woodland Tree Services’ property to safely bury and compost the woodchips.

If BWA spreads, it could pose a serious threat to nearly 1.9 billion balsam fir trees in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, where the balsam fir is the second most common tree. The nearly 13.5 million fir trees Michigan produces each year for Christmas would be at risk, as well as trees used in the lumber and landscaping industries.

If you suspect you have BWA on your tree, report it online to MISN or by contacting MDARD at MDA-Info@Michigan.gov or 800.292.3939.