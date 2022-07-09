ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of you may remember the popular children’s book “Where’s Waldo” and having to search in a crowd of people and objects to find him.

Well, instead of flipping a page on your hunt, there’s an opportunity to spot him at different businesses across Rockford this month.

There are 25 businesses in the downtown area that have a Waldo hiding in their store.

If you want to participate, you can start by picking up a passport at Epilogue Books. Then you’ll go to each of the businesses and begin your search for Waldo.

When you find him, you’ll get a stamp on your passport from the store where you found the book character.

If you collect more than 10 stamps, you have a chance to get $1 off a Waldo book though this is limited to the first 125 spotters. If you collect at least 20 stamps, you can get a temporary tattoo coupon and be entered in a drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books and other prizes.

Organizers say it’s been a good way for people to learn their city and for businesses to get some extra attention.

“It’s a great event for people who don’t know about Rockford and maybe haven’t been to Rockford and don’t know what businesses we have in Rockford,” Valerie Burkholder said. “On the find Waldo local event, there are restaurants, there are boutiques, there’s an art gallery, there’s all kinds of different shops that people may not even know exists.”

The search will end on July 31 and it’s something you don’t have to complete in a single day. A grand celebration and prize drawing will be held at noon on Aug. 6 at Epilogue Books.