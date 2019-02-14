Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Lincoln Lake Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Joe Brown who went missing while riding a snowmobile on Lincoln Lake Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Kent County Sheriff's Office dive team prepares to search for a snowmobiler who went missing on Lincoln Lake overnight. (Feb. 14, 2019) [ + - ] Video

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching in treacherous conditions, the body of a snowmobiler was found in a northeastern Kent County lake about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Brown, 29, was snowmobiling on Lincoln Lake west of Gowen Wednesday night when he fell into a section of open water.

Todd Roberts was among the many friends and family members comforting each other along the shores of the Spencer Township lake Thursday as divers searched for Brown.

"We've known each other 29 years," Roberts said. "We're just hoping for the best. We just want him found. Like I told people before, I'm not leaving until he's found."

Brown followed another snowmobiler onto Lincoln Lake about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. At some point, the other snowmobiler noticed Brown was no longer behind him. He circled back and found the tracks to Brown's machine ended at a section of open water.

Concerned about going any further after he discovered the ice was unstable, the first snowmobiler had to be rescued by a fire department hovercraft.

“I guess he really wasn't thinking.” Roberts said of Brown. “Joe's lived on this lake all of his life. He really should have known that that spot there is not a good spot.”

That's because a creek empties into that portion of the lake, creating unstable ice and adding to the current.

“There was some evidence that he tried some of the things that ice fisherman maybe are taught to do, which is shed your shoes, get some bulky clothing off," Kent County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joel Roon said.

But to no avail.

“It was very deep. We were dealing with about 50 to 60 feet of water at that location," Roon said.

The depth created added risk for divers. They used sonar, infrared and underwater robots to pinpoint Brown's body before sending in people.

“The conditions are so cold that we hesitated to put divers in the water before that, until we had exhausted all of our other resources, the automated resources.” Roon said.

Roon also praised the cooperation from agencies from as far away as East Grand Rapids that were part of the recovery effort.