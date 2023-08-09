The search for a person missing in the Grand River in Walker continues on Aug. 9, 2023.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews returned to the Grand River Wednesday to continue their search for a person who went under the water Tuesday and did not come back up.

Crews were searching in boats with sonar, a drone and a police dog. Dive teams from Michigan State Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department were in the water.

The search for a person missing in the Grand River in Walker continues on Aug. 9, 2023.

Late Tuesday morning, two people in a canoe reported seeing the person vanish into the water near Veterans Memorial Drive, north of Wilson Avenue. Crews responded in force and searched until nightfall without luck.

Police told News 8 Wednesday that they still had not taken a missing person report, which made them suspect the person may have been homeless.

Police said Tuesday that they had found items along the river that supported the canoeists’ report.