Schools focus on security on Parkland shooting anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a year since a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre renewed the debate on guns, and students have been leading the push for change. It also put the focus on school security across the country, including in West Michigan.

School leaders have spent years updating more obvious security measures, like entrances to buildings and door locks. Districts have also made changes to emergency drills.

Kent County Sheriff Deputy Tim Erhardt is a school resource officer for Kenowa Hills Public Schools. He implemented the run-hide-fight drills. It teaches students where to go if they should leave the building and what tools are at their disposal to ward off an intruder.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office continues to expand its School Resource Officer Program, adding three more in January. It brings the total to 14 resource officers in 11 districts.

"I would like to remind people that a SRO is not simply an armed security officer", said KCSO Lt. Russell Larson.

School resource officers focus on three main categories: counseling and mentoring, education and law enforcement. Larson says officers spend most of their time on counseling and mentoring.

Mental health has been a focus for Rockford Public Schools as well. Sarah Young, a guidance counselor, created the Peer Listening Program at the district four years ago.

"We have more than 100 one-on-one meetings per year, peer-to-peer. Students come down and ask to have a meeting with another student and talk privately. It's a lot easier to talk to a kid when you are a kid than it’s to go to a grownup that you don't know,” Young explained.

She believes that program is especially important in a district like Rockford where they have more than 1,300 students in their senior high school alone. She says there have been plenty of occasions where a student requests one of these meetings, and the need is evident for intervention.

As for whether this program has prevented violence, Young thinks it's too difficult to predict.

"In terms of my role as a school counselor, I feel like I am potentially saving lives by intervening. I think it's really difficult when you are depressed and really sad and have no hope to talk to parents about it because it's so close,” she said.

Students in the program share confidentiality statements, which show they will not share anything discussed in those meetings unless there is a safety concern, at which point they will go to a trusted adult.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s “be nice.” program is also working with schools to put more emphasis on mental health education. NICE is an action plan acronym that stands for notice, invite, challenge, empower.

In addition to building and technology upgrades, district leaders in Greenville Public Schools say they have implemented the "be nice." action plan and a large student group in the high school called Greenville Renaissance and Inclusion Team.

"Our training on safety and security in schools tell us that threats are much more likely to come from within our buildings than from an outside threat, said Greenville High School Principal Mike Leiter.

He says although drills, protocols and establishing relationships with local law enforcement are important facets to school security, it's equally as important to recognize specific behaviors in others and access a proven action plan as a response.