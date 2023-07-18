GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local bus company will hold a day-of hiring event Saturday, before the start of the school year.

Kevin Harkness with Dean Transportation told News 8 that the company hired seven bus drivers on the spot during its hiring event last month.

Ideally, Dean Transportation is looking to add another 12 people to fill open needs for bus drivers, attendants and technicians.

“We provide all paid training, and we train you from top to bottom,” Harkness said. “So you don’t need any sort of certification other than a standard Michigan driver’s license. We will train you to get your CDL, pay you to do that. We put you through multiple hours of training with health care and CPR and first aid and different things of that nature to make sure you are ready to hit the road.”

Dean Transportation provides bus services to Kent Intermediate Schools and Grand Rapids Public Schools.

At the peak of the staffing shortages, districts across the nation were forced to consolidate routes and even cancel some routes due to the lack of drivers.

“We had to take two routes, for example, and make them one,” said Steve Matthews, superintendent for Rockford Public Schools. “(We) ended up having kids on buses longer than we would like. But over the past year, we feel very fortunate that we were able to address those situations.”

Matthews’ district covers nearly 100 square miles, with many of its students living in areas where sidewalks are not accessible.

The district, like Dean Transportation, upped its pay and other incentives to attract and retain drivers in the future.

“We ended the school year with enough drivers, and we had a couple of subs as well,” Matthews said.

The day-of hiring event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Dean Transportation Center in Grand Rapids, located on Trade Drive.