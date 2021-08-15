School Supply Santa giving gifts to schools Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Santa Claus normally comes at Christmas, but for 42 Kent County schools, he’s coming just in time for the start of a new term.

School Supply Santa will give out all the supplies donated by people in the community to school staff on Sunday afternoon. Described by organizers as a big party, the distribution is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at Byron Center West Middle School.

Teachers and school staff will drive up and volunteers will load supplies into their cars. The school workers will also get a special gift as a thank you.

“What we do is we give all the school supplies directly to the schools — they are the ones building the foundation and the relationship with these kids; they’re the ones that see the needs; they are the ones that know these kids,” School Supply Santa founding director Denise Kooiker said.

School Supply Santa started in 2007 and Kooiker said it continues to grow. This round of donations will benefit more than 3,500 students throughout the school year.