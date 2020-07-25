School supply drive goes online in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As back to school plans continuously change, a West Michigan nonprofit organization aiming to help children get school supplies is taking things virtual.

The effort is called “Stuff the Bus.” Before the coronavirus outbreak, people would donate school supplies to help fill up a large school bus, but now it’s all online.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is taking the lead on this virtual drive. People can go to their website, create a team with friends or coworkers, set a goal, and buy things like pencils, backpacks, notebooks and calculators for kids who need them.

This year, organizers say they have also seen a need for different items as well, such as masks and portable devices, since many schools are resorting to online classes. They add that the community’s support has been just as good as it is any other year.

“Personally, I was a little worried about, you know, are people going to be as excited? You don’t see the table filling up with things, but people have really been getting behind it, which is really exciting,” said Sarah Brandt, volunteer engagement coordinator with the Heart of West Michigan United Way.

An in-person drive will also be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5. at Limitless Chiropractic at 6431 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

More information about Stuff the Bus can be found online.