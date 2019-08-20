School starts with budget doubts; Whitmer blames lawmakers

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing her budget battle to the frontline: schools.

The governor Tuesday visited a classroom of second-graders at Meadowlawn Elementary School in Kentwood.

Whitmer says she is hopeful there will be a budget in place by the Oct. 1 deadline, but she made it clear who is to blame if it isn’t.

“It’s disappointing that they’ve taken the summer off and have not put any meaningful alternatives on the table in terms of finalizing the state budget and fixing our infrastructure crisis,” Whitmer said of lawmakers. “We have a lot of work to do in a very short period of time now. And if we bump up against getting a budget done on time, it will be months like the last two where they took a vacation and didn’t get the work done to blame.”

Whitmer took questions from some excited students and talked with reporters about her budget priorities, which include a 45-cent per gallon gas tax increase to fix the state’s crumbling roads and freeing up money meant to go into the state school fund.

Whitmer proposes spending $15.4 billion for the state’s K-12 schools along with $507 million in additional spending for schools with urgent needs.

Her budget was introduced in March, but still hasn’t gotten through the Republican-controlled Legislature, which took the summer off without acting.

If there is no budget by Oct. 1, schools would have to draw from their savings to keep running.

