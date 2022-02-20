GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Community Choice Credit Union is offering $100,000 in scholarships to 25 Michigan residents who are interested in pursuing furthering their studies in skills trade jobs and other careers.

The credit union’s scholarship program is in its 21st year of providing financial support to those who want to further their education and remain in the state.

“This gives you an opportunity to grow those roots in a state where you’ve grown up in and a state that you love,” CCCU Members Center Manager Ethan Lohman said.

There are three different scholarship categories that a person can apply for:

Community Choice Credit Union will offer 15 $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors who will attend a college in the state of Michigan

Community Choice Credit Union will offer six $2,500 continuing education scholarships to students looking to further their studies, pursue higher degrees, or get recertified.

Community Choice Credit Union will offer four $2,500 scholarships to students who are seeking skilled trades education, vocational training or certification through accredited programs.

“As we know, Michigan is known for being a skilled trades kind of state,” Lohman said.

Michigan’s Department of Talent and Economic Development expects approximately 530,000 skilled trade jobs will be created by 2028.

Skilled trades aren’t just found in construction fields but in other careers like healthcare, information technology, graphic design and culinary arts.

While there is a significant need in those areas and others, jobs pertaining to building up the state’s infrastructure are top priority.

“There’s tons of money coming in from federal government and state government to improve infrastructure. In Grand Rapids alone, there is over a billion dollars that’s being invested here,” West Michigan Works Talent Solutions Manager Juan Rosario said.

The River Restoration project is one of the massive projects that is happening across the city though it will take years to complete. It’s expected to generate at least $100 million of work for various contractors.

The Grand Rapids Museum plans to begin construction in 2023 to on a $64 million expansion project.

Some of the highlights include a four-story tower on the south end with a café and artifact labs for students, along with more room for exhibits.

It would also feature greater access to the Grand River as the city works to restore the rapids.

“There are even infrastructure needs being implemented in Muskegon. We’re a seven county region so we are geographically vast and there is a significant need for these skilled trades,” Rosario said.

Community Choice Credit Union staff encourages anyone to apply.

They are especially encouraging those who live in Holland and Muskegon, where the credit union has offices located.

There is no initial paperwork that is required for completing this online application.

However, there is a small essay component that people will want to prepare before going on to complete the application. It can be found on the first page of the website.

For more information about the application, click here.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.