PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Loved ones of a woman killed in a crash near Rockford on Thanksgiving are working to launch a scholarship in her name.

Nevaeh Downs, 18, of Grand Rapids, was recalled as “thoughtful, strong, and caring” in her online obituary.

“We can all agree that Nevaeh left us too soon. However, we can all agree that the impact she left on us will last a lifetime,” the obituary reads in part.

A GoFundMe account has been started to raise $6,000 for a new scholarship fund at Grand Rapids Community College, where Downs was a student. The obituary also says memorial donations may be made in her name to the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jericho Avenue NW near Peter Creek Driver in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old woman lost control, causing her car to hit a tree. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. Downs, the passenger in the car, died at the scene.

Downs graduated earlier this year from Northview High School, where she was a dedicated swimmer, her obituary and the GoFundMe account say. She also loved dancing, soccer, lacrosse, and mentoring young children.

Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Friday at Beuschel Funeral Home on Alpine Avenue south of 6 Mile Road near Walker.