Scam callers claimed to be Kent Co. deputies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Two people have recently received scam calls from people claiming to be Kent County Sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities say both calls were made to senior citizens who had a family member on the Sex Offender Registry. The scammers claimed the family member violated the registry and would be arrested unless a fine was paid, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers gave a number to call to "resolve the matter." When they called the number, it was answered by someone greeting the caller by saying "Kent County Sheriff's Department," the release stated.

Authorities will not ask money for that purpose. Generally, police will not ask for payments in the form of a voucher, gift card, iTunes gift card, or prepaid credit card, a release noted.

Officials suggest people verify the police department's phone number from a known and reputable source.

Kent County residents who are contacted by a similar scam should call 616.632.6100.