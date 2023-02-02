PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The southbound lanes of US-131 are closed near Rockford due to debris in the roadway after a semi-truck overturned.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said southbound US-131 is closed at 10 Mile Road due to the crash, which was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities work to clear the scene.

Michigan State Police said the semi-truck was hauling scrap metal when it overturned, spilling pieces of metal across the roadway. A magnet truck is heading to the scene to pick up the small pieces of metal from the road.

There were no reports of injuries, according to MSP.

It’s unknown how long the cleanup will take.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.