Authorities on the scene of a crash on southbound US-131 in Wyoming on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The southbound lanes of US-131 have reopened in Wyoming after to a semi-truck rollover crash.

Southbound US-131 was closed at 44th Street and the left northbound lane was blocked due to the crash near 54th Street. All lanes have since reopened.

Michigan State Police said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer swerved into a semi-truck, causing it to strike the median wall and overturn.

There are no reports of serious injuries, according to MSP.