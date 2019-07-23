SB US-131 in Wyoming reopens after crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound US-131 in Wyoming has reopened after a crash Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of US-131 at 44th Street reopened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, about a half hour after the highway was shut down.

Kent County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that two vehicles were involved in the crash and there were reports of non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.