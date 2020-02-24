SB US-131 closed in Wyoming due to crash involving semi

Authorities on scene of a crash on southbound US-131 in Wyoming Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound US-131 in Kent County is closed Monday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes are closed after 44th Street, Exit 79, in Wyoming. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

Dispatchers said a semi-truck was involved in the crash, which happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

It’s unknown what led to crash or if there are any injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates through the day.