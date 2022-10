PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound US-131 west of Plainfield Township has reopened after a serious crash early Saturday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., first responders responded to US-131 after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the median.

Crash scene on Southbound US-131 Oct. 22, 2022

Southbound US-131 was closed after Post Road. The Michigan Department of Transportation said it has reopened.

It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle or if there were any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.