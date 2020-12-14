Saving Grace: Parents, donors keep church preschool open

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents and donors have stepped in to save one of West Michigan’s oldest preschools from permanent closure.

“I think we were all like, ‘This can’t happen!'” exclaimed Haley Page, whose 4-year-old daughter Izzy attends the preschool inside Grace Episcopal Church on Hall Street SE near Plymouth Avenue in East Grand Rapids. “Izzy asks us every day, ‘Is today the day I get to go to preschool?’ She just loves it. She loves her friends. She loves her teachers.”

In the weeks since Grace Episcopal announced it could no longer afford to operate its on-site preschool, a group of parents worked together to form an LLC, create a board of directors and rent the space from the church.

“I was just shocked because none of us have ever set up a preschool or done anything like that,” Page said. “But when we all got together, someone would be like, ‘Oh, I just set up an LLC so I can help with that,’ or, ‘I’ve set up a website so let me take that on,’ or, ‘I’m really good with enrollment,’ so it’s like everybody has a tiny piece of the puzzle.”

She and her husband Troy are among a group of eight parents that has been meeting at least weekly via Zoom to hammer out the plan.

“The work-from-home environment is definitely the perfect timing (for this project),” Haley Page said.

In addition to the parents’ work, donors stepped forward to make significant contributions to the preschool after News 8 aired a report on its impending closure.

Grace Episcopal Church confirmed to News 8 Monday that the preschool, which was set to close Dec. 18 will instead remain open.

The church had said it could not afford to maintain the childcare program after enrollment declined as parents switched child care routines amid COVID-19 shutdowns.

“For us, it’s just been overwhelming to see the support from the community. To be able to see people really rally around this group of children has been really touching for us,” Troy Page said. “We have a generous donor who’s willing to match up to $25,000 so we’re really excited. We’re asking people, if they feel connected to this group of kids, to reach out to Megan Giroux at megan.giroux@gmail.com.”

Jill Vander Woude, who has taught at the preschool for more than a decade, said she’s grateful to the parents and donors.

“We were just blown away by their support and their care towards us, too. What they’ve done is absolutely amazing,” Vander Woude said.

The faith-based, family-like center, which has a preschool and young fives program, is now called Grace Preschool.

Vander Woude said there are still spots available for the spring semester, and they’re beginning to work on enrolling children for fall 2021. For information on how to sign up your child or donate to the program, check out the center’s new website at gracepreschoolgr.org.