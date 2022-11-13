The Santa Claus Girls signed a five-year lease to use a space inside the former DeltaPlex building.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Santa Claus Girls are back in action this Christmas and they are operating out of a new location.

The nonprofit signed a five-year lease to use a space inside the former DeltaPlex building. The deal secured a Christmas for thousands of more kids this giving season.

“Last year we didn’t have a permanent spot, so we had to work just four days on a drive-thru and we could maybe do about 25% of our usual amount of kids,” said Tine Hudson, the president of Santa Claus Girls.

The group has been gifting Christmas presents to children in Kent County since 1908. The acquisition of the new space came with great pride but at a costly price, as it’s the first time they’ve had to pay for rent on a facility.

“We’ve always had someone donate a space to us,” said Rick Bartling, YMCA service club volunteer. “We realized that the only way we would have a space where we could do our regular deliveries to the home we had to get a space of our own.”

“We are taking a gamble and hoping the community can come through and help us out with donations so we can meet our obligations to pay the lease,” Hudson said.

They need $200,000 to cover the lease and presents each year. They’re looking for any support from individuals and even business or corporate sponsors.

If you can’t give, volunteers suggest helping with delivering the gifts to the children on Dec. 10.

“We still need drivers. We have 150 drivers signed up so far. We will need to build that out to 400,” Bartling said.

If you would like to help the nonprofit with their goal, you can donate online at santaclausgirls.org. You can also follow them on Facebook.