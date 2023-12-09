GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire didn’t stop one local organization from giving back to the community. Hundreds of volunteers hit the road Saturday to deliver new gifts.

The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County collected and stored more than 5,000 gifts inside of the DeltaPlex Center in Walker when it caught fire last month. Firefighters were quickly able to put the fire out, but the building was affected by smoke.

“It’s almost unbelievable because two weeks ago, this was a smoky box and now it’s the site that we are launching our drivers into the community with,” Rick Bartling, the logistics manager for Santa Claus Girls, said.

After the fire, the organization adapted and handed out Meijer gift cards this year to those in need.

The group had more than 200 drivers volunteer and they delivered $25 Meijer gift cards to more than 8,000 kids.

“After a lot of trial and tribulation, we’re back, and the kids are going to have a Christmas,” Tina Hudson, the president of the Santa Claus Girls, said.

Hudson added that they are just happy to be able to get gifts out this year and are thankful for all of the support the community has given them.

“We are here for the kids in the community, and we will find a way, one way or another to meet Christmas needs for kids,” Hudson said. “I mean, that’s what it’s all about, the Christmas spirit,”

It’s unclear if there was any damage to the gifts. The Santa Claus Girls will be inspecting them in the future and hope that if they are in good condition, the gifts can be used for next year.