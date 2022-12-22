GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Salvation Army bell ringers in Kent County will not be standing outside during the snowstorm expected to hit Thursday night.

Because of blizzard-like conditions and low temperatures forecasted for West Michigan, The Salvation Army of Kent County has announced that bell ringing will end early Thursday night and “likely be cancelled Friday.”

The organizations is expecting a decrease in last-minute Christmas shopping due to the blizzard, which they say will impact donations.

“The last two days are typically two of the largest donation days,” said Grand Valley Area Commander Major Tim Meyer. “If shoppers are forced to stay home, that will hurt donations significantly, making it almost impossible to meet our $1.7 million dollar goal.”

Bellringers are expected to return for the last day of the kettle campaign, Dec. 24.

People can still donate by mail or online at The Salvation Army’s website. An anonymous donor has offered to match donations through Dec. 31 dollar-for-dollar up to $80,000, according to the organization.