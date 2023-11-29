BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Russo Ristorante-Mercato has opened at the Tanger Outlets near Grand Rapids.

The Russo family, with a long history of running restaurants in the Grand Rapids area, opened up the spot, which offers an Italian fine dining restaurant and an Italian grocery store. Guests can find items like gourmet meats, fresh bread and cheese at the grocery store.

There’s also non-GMO pasta from Italy.

“We hear it all the time,” John Russo, who opened the spot with his sons Michael, Dominic and Greg, said in a Wednesday release. “Why does the pasta and bread here in the U.S. make me feel so bloated compared to what I had in Italy. … We tell them it’s all about the quality of ingredients.”

Russo Ristorante-Mercato can be found across from 5 Lakes Brewing Pub at Tanger Outlets, located at 350 84th St. near US-131 in Byron Township.

John Russo previously told News 8 they have traced their family back to the 1700s in Sicily. The family started immigrating to Grand Rapids in the late 1800s and opened Italian food kiosks near a factory in the early 1900s.

There have been several iterations of Russo’s throughout the years, including an Italian grocery store that operated at the corner of Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Street for almost a century.

“It’s something we were born with. It’s a joke, but it’s true — the minute we learn how to walk, they put an apron on you, put you to work,” John Russo previously told News 8. “One of the nice things about owning a small business is you can keep your family together and you teach them life skills and how to make a living and it keeps them out of trouble.”