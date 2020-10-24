Runners take part in first ever virtual River Bank Run

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though the Amway River Bank Run had to go virtual this year due to the pandemic, runners still got to gather in person safely on Saturday.

Event organizers hosted a drive-thru for those participating to pick up their race packets and take photos all from inside of their cars. It was Millenium Park in Walker.

Runners could finish either a 5k, 10k, or 25k and upload their results online.

Organizers say they’re glad they were still able to bring everyone together.

“We’re creating a fun celebration out here,” said David Madiol, the River Bank Run race director. “Instead of just letting it pass and mailing out packets, we thought let’s bring folks out here, let’s have them meet with the committee members who are all out working today, volunteering today, and we’re really happy about the turn out.”

The Amway River Bank Run is in its 43rd year and about 3,000 people took part.