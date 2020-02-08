Runners gather for Kentwood’s Valentine’s Dash

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The cold and snow couldn’t keep the lovebirds out of Kentwood. Dozens gathered for its third annual Valentine’s Dash 5K.

All proceeds benefitted the city’s little free pantry, which provides food and personal care items to community members in need without question.

The route included plenty of snow-covered roads and trails. Couples ready for the Valentine’s Day holiday came out to celebrate and make frigid memories they won’t soon forget.

“These are some dedicated runners out here,” said Kristina Colby, recreation program coordinator for the Kentwood Parks & Recreation Department. “The roads are slick. We’ve done our best. We’ve been out here since 4 a.m. trying to keep the roads clean for them, and these runners are amazing.”

Runners did have an opportunity to warm up after the race at the after-party, complete with prizes, awards, snacks and a photo booth.