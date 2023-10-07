GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday was a day full of music at the Franciscan Life Process Center north of Lowell.

The center’s 230-acre farm was full of runners and walkers for its ninth annual 5K Trail Run and Walk. The 5K began at 9 a.m.

There was a short fun run for kids, and people of all ages and fitness levels were able to participate in a “Run with Nuns.” Live music stations were scattered along the route to encourage runners and walkers.

All of the proceeds for the race went toward the organization’s music therapy program. As of Saturday, it had raised more than $30,000.

Organizers said since music therapy is not covered by most insurances, events like the race help make sure they can provide music therapy access for everyone. They said the program helps people of all ages heal.

“So many people have different ways that they grow and develop. And because music is so globally processed in your brain, it really emphasizes what people can do, rather than what you can’t do, and it helps squeeze that muscle to help develop those skills that maybe need a boost or help calm those,” Sandy Koteskey, the center director of the Franciscan Life Process Center, said.

Enrollment for the music therapy program is open, but placement is based on the schedule and availability of the therapist.