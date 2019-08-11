Run/walk backs Mercy Health Saint Mary’s NICU

Participants in the Running for Covers event to provide blankets for babies in and raise funds for the Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital NICU. (Aug. 11, 2019)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A crowd gathered at Grandville Middle School Sunday to support local NICU patients.

The seventh annual Running for Covers event collects blankets for babies in and raises money for the NICU at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Event coordinator Mandy Dobrowolski’s daughter Paisley was only 2.8 pounds when she was born 12 weeks premature. Today, she’s healthy, which her mother says it thanks to the NICU.



“Our mission is just to give back to other NICU families and make them feel supported like we did when we were there,” Dobrowolski said.

Those who wish to run or walk in the 2.8 mile Running for Covers donate baby blankets to participate. Last year, the event collected 400 blankets and many other supplies, as well as $2,000 to pay for special hospital-grade power recliners for parents of NICU patients to use.