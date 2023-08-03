CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will host its annual 5K on the runway Sept. 9.

According to a news release from the airport authority, proceeds from the GRR Runway 5K will support the West Michigan Veterans Coalition, a nonprofit that supports current members of the military, veterans and their families.

The 5K race will commence at 9 a.m. It will begin north of the economy parking lot, go onto taxiway Juliet and the general aviation runway (runway 8L/26R) and end back at the parking lot, according to the news release.

“This race provides a unique experience for participants to walk or run on a course that is typically reserved for aircraft only,” Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, said in a statement.

There will also be a 1-mile fun run, which will start at 9:05 a.m.

Packet pickup is available starting at 7 a.m. on the day of the race. Early pickup is also an option: It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Runnery in Comstock Park.

An award ceremony at 10:15 a.m. will honor the top three men, top three women and top three people in each age group, the release said.

Registration starts at $44 for the 5K and $30 for the fun run. Participants get a T-shirt, drinks and snacks, medals for finishing, photos and potentially awards for winning, according to the airport authority.

More information is available on the GRR Runway 5K’s Facebook page. You can register online or in person on the day of the race.