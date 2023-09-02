GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — I-96 in Grand Rapids Township has reopened after a Saturday morning rollover crash.

Around 8:50 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to eastbound I-96 near Knapp Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle went into a ditch, hit trees and rolled onto its side.

Dispatch said extraction was needed. It’s unclear how many people needed to be extracted.

Three injuries were reported.

The right lane of eastbound I-96 was closed in the area while crews investigated and cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.