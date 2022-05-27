KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A rollover crash shut down a stretch of 28th Street in Kentwood for a time Friday.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Ridgemoor Drive. The eastbound lanes of 28th after Breton Road were closed until around 12:35 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released, but Kent County dispatch said injuries were reported. The number, nature and severity of the injuries is not yet known.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw that two SUVs appear to have been involved. One rolled onto its side. The other had damage to the front driver’s side.