Rockford woman works to find owner of historic photos

Karensa Steffens is looking for the owner of 1940s photos that she found in Rockford. (Nov. 21, 2019)

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — After taking her mom out to eat for her birthday, a Rockford woman stumbled upon a set of photos she couldn’t ignore.

Kerensa Steffens found the photos on a sidewalk in front of a Rockford bicycle shop Monday. Attached to them was a sticky note that identifies a two-year-old boy named Buddy, who was pictured in the 40s.

“Somebody’s sad that they’re missing their pictures,” Steffens said.

Steffens holds on to the prized possessions tightly, as she works to find the owners. She said she’s put feelers out all over Rockford.

“I’ve called city hall, I’ve called the police department and it is on Facebook,” Steffens said.

Steffens told News 8 that she even called a funeral home.

“We lost my father-in-law this time last year,” she said. “He was losing his memory at the end, so I made him a photo book so he would remember who would come over and see him.”

Finding the pictures reminded Steffens of a collage she helped make for her father-in-law’s funeral. She thought the owners of these photos might be doing the same.

“Family is everything, and memories is all you have at the end of the day,” Steffens said.

While it’s not clear if Buddy is alive or resting in peace, Steffens knows firsthand that photos like the ones she found, bring comfort, and the memories they leave behind will never fade.

“Oh, that’s huge for me,” Steffens said. “I’m a big picture person.”

If you know who Buddy is, you can comment on Steffens’ Facebook post.