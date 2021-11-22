Rockford teacher remembered as kind following sudden death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford families are mourning the death of Steven Schadeck, a first grade teacher known to carry candy and popsicles for the kids.

The Valley View Elementary teacher had been with Rockford Public Schools for 17 years. Rockford Public Schools informed parents of his death Friday.

An undated courtesy photo of Steve Shadeck with students on a field trip. (Courtesy Tera Lynn)

“We lost a really highly respected colleague (and) an educator who has had a positive impact on students and on staff,” Superintendent Michael Shibler told News 8 Monday.

Shibler said Schadeck’s death was sudden. He had been in the classroom teaching early last week.

“It was a shock to people,” Shibler said.

Shibler was unable to comment on Schadeck’s cause of death or whether the teacher had tested positive for COVID-19. His students are considered a close contact of the virus and were told to quarantine Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving break.