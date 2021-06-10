Rockford Start of Summer Celebration returns this weekend

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the Rockford Start of Summer Celebration is back.

The three-day event starts on Friday and runs through the weekend.

Megan Dean, the event coordinator for the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, says having the celebration return was important for local businesses, as well as the community.

This is the 52nd year for Summer Celebration and it continues many of the same traditions people have come to expect, including a carnival, food, music, a parade and fireworks.

Dean says the success of the Rockford Outdoor Refreshment Area is a good indication that people are ready to get back out and support local shops and restaurants.

More information on Summer Celebration can be found on the Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s website.