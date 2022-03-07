Rockford sets interviews for superintendent finalists

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rockford Public Schools Board of Education has selected the final four candidates in the district’s search for its next superintendent.

The final four were selected from 18 first round applicants from across the country to replace Mike Shibler, Ph.D., who retired at the end of 2021. After Shibler’s retirement, Korie Wilson-Crawford took on the role as interim superintendent while the board looked for a permanent replacement.

“The BOE was able to come to a strong consensus on four candidates out of a national pool of extremely qualified educational leaders. I am extremely proud of the Rockford Board of Education and their strong commitment to working collaboratively in finding the next Superintendent of Schools. The stakeholders did a fantastic job in identifying the profile characteristics of our next superintendent which guided the Board of Education in narrowing down the pool of candidates,” Board of Education President Nick Reichenbach said in a press release.

The first round interviews will be held in the Rockford Freshman Center cafeteria, located at 4500 Kroes St. NE. The interviews are open to the public. For those who cannot attend in person, the district said that it will be live-streaming on its website.

Schedule:

Tuesday, March 15

4 p.m.: Scot Prebles, current superintendent at Forest Hills School District in Cincinnati, Ohio

Friday, March 18

4 p.m.: Shawn Wightman, Ed.D, current superintendent at Marysville Public Schools in Marysville, Michigan

5:30 p.m.: Steve Matthews, Ed.D, current superintendent at Novi Community School District in Novi, Michigan

Monday, March 21

4 p.m.: Korie Wilson-Crawford, current interim superintendent at Rockford Public Schools

During the first round of interviews, the school district said that there will be an opportunity for the public to submit follow-up questions for the board to consider for the second round on March 21.

For more information about the district and updates on the search, visit rockfordschools.org.