Rockford schools’ Michael Shibler talks retirement, what’s next

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than 50 years as an educator, Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Shibler, Ph.D., is set to retire.

There have been a lot of changes in the Rockford school district since Shibler became superintendent in 1989. He says it was described as a “diamond in the rough.

His goal right from day one was to create a sense of community within such a large district.

Shibler says he’s proud of everything they’ve accomplished in his years at the helm. And even though there were other opportunities offered to him over the years, he says he was never tempted to leave.

Shibler will step down at the end of the year. After that, he plans to travel with is wife and spend time with his daughters and grandchildren.