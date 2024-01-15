ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — On this Martin Luther King Jr. day, students at Meadow Ridge Elementary in Rockford received a day of meaningful instruction instead of a day off.

“If the community really came together and said, ‘I think we need to take this time off, maybe we should do a community celebration,’ I think we would look at that,” said Dr. Steve Matthews, superintendent of Rockford Public Schools. “But right now, to me, (staying open) is very intentional. What would they be doing otherwise? They might be sleeping in. They might be going to the mall. If they’re in school, they at least have the opportunity to have a conversation with adults who can provide prospective on the importance and the value of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

At Meadow Ridge, every classroom, from developmental kindergarten to fifth grade, spent time learning about the civil rights icon on the day set aside to honor him.

Mrs. Burger’s fourth graders watched King speak about his dream and, later, wrote of their own.

“My classroom motto is ‘dream big’ anyway, so we focus on the ‘I have a dream’ speech,” said Katrina Burger. “We take that and reflect on our own personal dreams. ‘Where can I take action? Where can I make a difference?'”

In Mr. Mosher’s fifth grade class, students wrote about the future they hoped to see.

“I learned (King) was a very important part of history,” said Gideon Dorma, 11.

Gracelynn Rau, 10, said the legendary civil rights leader “changed our world.”

When asked if King’s dream had become reality, Rau was thoughtful.

“I think it’s definitely better than it was back then, but I think we still need to work on that,” Rau told News 8.

In Mrs. Buck’s second grade class, the lesson about Dr. King hit home for Kingston Holmes and Deklan Harold.

“If he didn’t do this, me and Deklan couldn’t get together and be friends,” said Kingston, whose grandmother was from Panama. “It was like, only white people can go here. You have to be in a different area than them.”

Instead, Holmes and Harold are best friends.

“It doesn’t matter what your skin color is,” said Harold. “You should never be judged by your skin color.”