Rockford Rotary Club collecting bottles and cans

A photo of the bottles and cans collected by the Rockford Rotary Club on May 9, 2020.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a place to donate your extra bottles and cans during the COVID-19 shutdown, look no further.

The Rockford Rotary Club collected them on Saturday for a good cause.

The process is simple. People drive up with their bottles and cans already bagged up, and members sort through them and get them ready to return.

Once that happens, the club will use the money raised toward community projects such as maintaining the rotary pavilion and giving out a scholarship to high school seniors.

Saturday was the second bottle return event that the club has hosted this month. Organizers say they don’t know how many they’ve specifically collected, being that they can’t return them yet.

But they say they’re satisfied with the community’s response.

“It’s been a roaring success so far,” said Neil Blakeslee, Rockford Rotarian. “Apparently there’s been no slowdown in the consumption of alcohol and other beverages and bottles and cans, but we’re going to turn them in and we’re going to get the proceeds to go to all of the worthwhile rotary projects that we handle in the area.”

The Rockford Rotary Club says they plan to host another bottle drop off in the next couple of weeks.