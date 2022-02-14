Rockford Public Schools working to become more inclusive

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of parents in Rockford are showing their support as the school board works to make the district more inclusive for all students.

Back in December, a high school student took a survey of minority students’ experiences in the district. Senior Brady Smith said the results revealed an apparent culture of bias. The 137-page document was filled with students, current and former, detailing racially charged incidents that took place inside Rockford Public School buildings.

Smith says since the survey, he’s noticed several changes.

“I’ve had overwhelming support from the staff and the students, a lot of good stuff,” said Smith.

Smith says after the survey he wrote a proposal for changes within the district. He says as of Feb. 14, more than 200 people had signed the document in support of the changes.

After learning about the experiences of students of color, the district started training staff in cultural awareness at the Cultural Intelligence Center of Grand Rapids. They also started hosting focus groups for BIPOC and LGBTQ students so they could give feedback directly to administrators.

“At Rockford Public Schools, we strive to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for all, as such, we recognize that representation matters,” said interim superintendent Korie Wilson-Crawford in a statement. “We will continue to work as a district to provide opportunities for all voices to be heard and honored in a way that promotes acceptance and belonging. We believe that everyone has the right to feel safe and respected at RPS.”

On Monday night, Smith joined a handful of parents to read a letter in support of the changes and to encourage the board to continue adding relevant diversity, equity and inclusion materials into future curriculum in the district action plans. They also want the board to consider these changes when choosing a new superintendent.

“The Rockford Board of Education supports the ongoing work of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee,” said Rockford School Board President Nick Reichenbach. “As a district, we endeavor to provide all students and staff with educational learning environments where all individuals experience belonging.”

While several other parents were in attendance for the meeting, most were there to discuss COVID-19 protocols or other issues in the district. Some of those parents did however share their thoughts on DEI.

“Who cares about the superficial color of your skin? We all bleed red. We live in the United States of America. We bleed red,” said one parent. “Martin Luther King would be so disgraced by people not going on the content of your character. We talk about equity. Nowhere in the bible does it say equity determines outcome.”

Smith says although there has been some pushback, he’s hopeful for more changes to come.

“I’m really hopeful actually. I have a lot of faith in some of the people that are responsible for my peers’ education. I’m in it for the small changes right now, but I think there is potential for a lot better situation in the future,” Smith said. “But we’ll see what happens.”