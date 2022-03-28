ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford Public Schools has selected its new superintendent.

An undated photo of Steve Matthews Ed. D. (Courtesy Rockford Public Schools)

The Rockford Board of Education has picked Steve Matthews Ed. D. as the new superintendent, the school said in a letter to the school community.

Matthews is the current superintendent of Novi Community Schools. The board of education will now start contract negotiations with Matthews.

“Rockford Public Schools has a long history of continuous improvement and Dr. Matthews’ experience at moving districts forward will make our great district even better. Evidence of his work in his current district and history of academic successes are obvious. We are excited to invite Dr. Matthews as Rockford Public Schools next superintendent,” Nick Reichenbach, the RPS Board of Education President, said in the letter.