Rockford Public Schools announces interim superintendent

Korie Wilson-Crawford, who will work as Rockford Public Schools’ interim superintendent beginning Jan. 1. (courtesy)

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford Public Schools has selected an interim superintendent for the next semester.

Korie Wilson-Crawford, the district’s current assistant superintendent of human resources, will act as the interim superintendent starting Jan. 1, 2022, the school announced.

Michael Shibler, the school’s current superintendent, announced in June his plans to retire. He recommended Wilson-Crawford be appointed for the role of interim superintendent, which the Board of Education unanimously approved on Sept. 13, the school said.

Wilson-Crawford has worked in her current position since June of 2018. Before joining RPS, she worked for 17 years at Greenville Public Schools.

The Board of Education hopes to find a new superintendent to begin work on July 1, 2022.