Rockford police look for missing teen

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Rockford.

Maya Gabriella Sippel was last seen in the area of 125 S. Main St.

She is Latina, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 126 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a yellow long sleeve t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes. In addition, she has braces.

Authorities say she may be in Grand Rapids or Georgia. Sippel has run away from home previously.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or call the Rockford Department of Public Safety at 616.866.9557.