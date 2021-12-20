Rockford lieutenant placed on leave, resigns after ‘incident’

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford lieutenant has resigned after being placed on administrative leave, officials say.

Lt. Aaron Sawyer was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, a spokesperson for Rockford told News 8. The spokesperson said there was an incident in early December but did not say what that incident was.

“We became aware of an incident early this month in connection with this officer, who was placed on administrative leave Dec. 9,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We have since accepted the officer’s resignation.”

The spokesperson said the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 8 they are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Hudsonville on Dec. 9, and as a result of that crash they contacted the Rockford Department of Public Safety.

In 2015, Sawyer was arrested for speeding and drunken driving. He was accused of driving twice the legal limit and pleaded guilty to drunk driving.