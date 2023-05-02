ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The windows of A Charmed Life Nail Salon in Rockford are covered and a sign on the door thanks customers who kept the store in business over the last 16 years.

“I was really surprised. They had really great workers over there and we were close with the owners,” said Genevieve Laurent, who helps run Ila and Lucille clothing store next door.

On the salon’s Facebook page, the owners say business was good. They just couldn’t hire enough people to serve customers.

But what about customers still holding gift cards?

On that same Facebook post, owners say they’ll offer refunds for gift cards purchased over the next 30 days.

A Charmed Life Nail Salon in Rockford closed Tuesday. (May 2, 2023)

Local businesses are chipping in.

Andrea Nostrant owns Skinfluencer, which offers a variety of skin and body services.

“I do lash lips, extensions, full body waxes,” Nostrant said.

Skinfluencer will be honoring Charmed Life gift cards at face value.

For Nostrant, it’s a way to generate new business.

“While I may take a little hit supply wise, I think it will all come full circle,” she said.

Next door to the closed Charmed Life Nails, Ila and Lucille is offering a discount to salon gift card holders.

“They come in with a gift card and show us that gift card for A Charmed Life, we’re going to give them 20% off their purchase here,” Laurent said. “We have a lot of the same customers as Charmed Life and we just wanted to help them out a little bit. “

Other businesses are offering a variety of discounts to Charmed Life Nails customers.

While Nostrant says it’s good for business, it’s also being part of a small town that look out for each other.

“I feel like were just a really tightknit community, and that’s one of the great things about being a business owner down here,” Nostrant said. “We can kind of all come together and step up and help however way we can.”