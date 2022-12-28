The Rockford High School Marching Band practices on Dec. 19, 2022, for the Rose Parade.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade.

The band posted on Facebook Wednesday that it had worked out a new plan to get all of its students on flights.

“All is good to go and adjusted, and the band is ready to depart Michigan on Thursday,” the band posted.

The band had gotten tangled up in the mess of Southwest Airlines’ far-reaching cancellations. The initial plan was to split the band into three groups for travel. One was going to fly Southwest of out of Chicago Midway International Airport, but the airline grounded the flight.

“…We had a #BitOfADay yesterday…” the band wrote.

The band is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest. It will march in the Rose Parade in Pasadena Monday.

“We’re really excited for it,” Rockford senior and drum major Tommy McGovern previously told News 8. “We’ve been working really hard to get here.”

The Rose Parade runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Monday. You can watch it streaming live on Peacock.