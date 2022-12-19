The Rockford High School Marching Band practices on Dec. 19, 2022, for the Rose Parade.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — While many students are off and relaxing this winter break, Rockford High School’s marching band is preparing for a trip out west.

“The last time Rockford went to Pasadena was in 1986,” Brian Phillips, director of bands, said.

The band will perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2.

“This is one of those age-old traditions in the United States,” he said. “Everybody knows the Rose Parade.”

The band will practice inside Grand Valley State University’s field house this week. Phillips told News 8 that they had to implement a “couch-to-parade” program for his students to prepare for nearly a 6-mile march along the streets of southern California.

“We don’t tend to do a lot of parades, this is one that’s highly televised and we’re excited for it,” he said.

For students like Celia Radke, who plays the baritone, and drum major Tommy McGovern this trip with their friends is sure to be something special.

“I am very excited,” Radke said. “I’ve never been on a trip before. I’ve actually never been on an airplane before… that will be very fun.”

Prior to their Rose Bowl performance, Rockford’s band will march in Disneyland and perform in BandFest.