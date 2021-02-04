Rockford man sentenced in ethnic intimidation case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford man who pleaded in an ethnic intimidation case involving a gun will serve two years of probation.

In November, Mark Tiffany pleaded no contest to ethnic intimidation in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court.

In June, Tiffany’s Black neighbor said he was grilling with his 8-year-old son in the parking lot of Rockford’s Colonial Hotel when Tiffany pointed a gun at him.

The neighbor ran to another neighbor’s apartment for help. Police called to the scene found a pellet gun in Tiffany’s apartment and arrested him.

Rockford police said Tiffany claimed his neighbors were out to get him. Officers said he used ethnic slurs when referring to Black people and admitted to making and believing numerous racist sentiments.

Tiffany’s Facebook page was filled with similar sentiments, including saying there are too many Black people and that their culture should be eliminated.

As part of his sentencing, Tiffany will need to complete 100 hours of community service in the next four months and attend racial sensitivity training. He was also ordered to serve 222 days in jail but received credit for time served.

The judge ordered Tiffany to have no contact with the victim. The judge also warned Tiffany if he is involved in racist activity, he would go to jail.