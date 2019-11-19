Rockford man dies following crash near Cedar Springs

A photo of a crash in the area of Northland Drive and 16 Mile Road NE in Algoma Township. (Nov. 18, 2019)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 82-year-old Rockford man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kent County.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Northland Drive and 16 Mile Road NE in Algoma Township, near Cedar Springs.

Authorities say the man was driving a minivan south on Northland Drive when he collided with a tan Chevy Impala being driven by a 51-year-old Cedar Springs man, who was eastbound on 16 Mile Road.

A photo of a crash in the area of Northland Drive and 16 Mile Road NE in Algoma Township. (Nov. 18, 2019)

Both men were taken to the hospital, according to the Kent County Sherriff’s Department.

The Rockford man later died from injuries he sustained from the crash, deputies say.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.