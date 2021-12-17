Rockford man competes in new Disney+ show ‘Foodtastic’

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan Man is taking part in a new series on Disney+ that puts his skills in the kitchen to the test.

The show is called “Foodtastic.” Three teams compete to create the most elaborate scenes from Disney movies using food.

Lincoln Gibbs, who owns Flour House Bakery in Rockford, took part in the show.

He said the episode he took part in had a “Cars” theme. He said a big reason he took part in the show was his kids, who thought the theme of the episode was cool.

“My kids love ‘Cars’ and so we were all excited together to find out that we would be building something from that Disney piece,” Gibbs said.

His team ultimately won in the episode.

“We won, so we were really excited. Our families are so, so proud of us to have taken home the championship on our episode,” Gibbs said.

You can stream all episodes of “Foodtastic” now on Disney+.