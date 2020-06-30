Rockford man charged with ethnic intimidation

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 54-year-old man faces a potential prison sentence on ethnic intimidation charges involving a gun.

It’s a charge that could put him in prison for a maximum of two years.

Demetric Boyd was grilling Sunday in the parking lot of the Colonial Hotel on Northland Drive NE in Rockford with his 8-year-old son. He says that’s when his neighbor, 54-year-old Mark Tiffany, pointed what he thought was a military-style rifle at him.

“It frightened me because I had my son and he had a big gun, I was scared half to death,” Boyd told News 8 Tuesday.

Boyd ran to a neighbor’s apartment. Police responded, searched the apartment belonging to Mark Tiffany and arrested him.

Police say they found only a pellet gun in the home.

Rockford police say Tiffany claimed his neighbors were out to get him. He also admitted to making and believing numerous racist sentiments, police say.

Police quote him using ethnic slurs and describing Black people as worthless, porch monkeys and parasites.

Tiffany’s Facebook page is filled with similar views, including saying there are too many Black people and that their culture should be eliminated.

These alleged statements come as no surprise for Boyd, who says that Tiffany often loudly proclaimed his offensive views.

“The ‘n-word,’ ‘I hate Black people, all Black people should die,” Boyd said, describing his neighbor’s behavior. “Saying stuff like ‘Black lives do not matter, blue lives matter,’ he was real mad and he had foam out of his mouth.”

Tiffany was arraigned in Kent County District Court and charged with ethnic intimidation and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, a potential five-year felony. He is held on a $10,000 bond.

While Boyd said he does not want Tiffany to come back to live at the motel, he still has sympathy for him.

“I hope that guy can get some help for him, but I really wish the best for him,” Boyd said.