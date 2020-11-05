Rockford man charged with ethnic intimidation takes plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford man accused of ethnic intimidation involving a gun has taken a plea deal.

Mark Tiffany pleaded no contest to ethnic intimidation in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court this week. In turn the judge agreed to drop a second charge of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

In June, Tiffany’s Black neighbor said he was grilling with his 8-year-old son in the parking lot of Rockford’s Colonial Hotel when Tiffany pointed a gun at him.

Related Content Rockford man charged with ethnic intimidation

The neighbor ran to another neighbor’s apartment for help. Police called to the scene found a pellet gun in Tiffany’s apartment and arrested him.

Rockford police said Tiffany claimed his neighbors were out to get him. Officers said he used ethnic slurs when referring to Black people and admitted to making and believing numerous racist sentiments.

Tiffany’s Facebook page was filled with similar sentiments, including saying there are too many Black people and that their culture should be eliminated.

While the ethnic intimidation charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, the prosecutor has requested the judge sentence Tiffany to zero to six months in jail under the plea deal.

Tiffany is expected back in court for sentencing on Jan. 7.